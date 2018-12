Forget over pigs in blankets this Christmas - for it’s all about cows in quilts at a Furzton pub.

The Furzton Lake Hungry Horse pub on Shirwell Crescent has launched its own meaty accompaniment to traditional roast turkey – beef burgers wrapped in bacon.

Cows in quilts

The pub, which last year served glitter gravy during the festive season, launched the seasonal sliders to make its menu stand out from the crowd.

They hope it will become an Xmas classic.