Plan to demolish Home Bargains site in Bletchley, Milton Keynes has been withdrawn

A planning application to demolish the site of the Home Bargains store in Bletchley and build 48 homes has been withdrawn.

Applicants Mahli Developments, based in Southall, had received favourable pre-application advice from Milton Keynes Council on the demolition of existing buildings at 53-55 Queensway.

MK Council

The plan would have seen the construction of 17 one bed, and 31 two bed domestic properties on the site plus the construction of six ground floor commercial units fronting Queensway.

The applicants had also proposed the retention of existing access, provision of car parking, bin and cycle storage and associated landscaping.

But the application has now been withdrawn, according to information on MK Council’s planning portal.

A Bletchley resident and customer of Home Bargains objected to losing his favourite shop. “I fail to see how getting rid of a much used shop like Home Bargains in Queensway is going to improve footfall in our town centre,” he wrote.

“Why don’t you just erect a sign saying Bletchley is now closed’ and have done with it."

Bletchley Town Council had objected to the plan on the grounds of inadequate parking in the area.

Council officers used delegated powers to decide 29 planning applications during the week that started on Monday, February 18.

The applications that will be allowed to go ahead are:

Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 4 (cycle parking) attached to 18/03029/REM, Plot 510 Magna Park, Fen Street, Milton Keynes, MK17 8EW. Conditions discharged.

Non-material amendment to planning permission 17/02734/FUL for changes to elevations; window openings and materials, 64 Ousebank Way, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1LB. Permitted.

Certificate of lawfulness for the removal of existing conservatory and construction of a single storey rear extension. 19 Kirtlington, Downhead Park, Milton Keynes, MK15 9AZ. Approved.

Certificate of lawfulness for a flat roof rear dormer and insertion of front sun pipe. 85 Arncliffe Drive, Heelands, Milton Keynes, MK13 7LF. Approved.

Non material amendment to application 14/01628/FULEIS to amend condition 9 (Park Mark Scheme). Block E2.4, Car Park Land To East of John Lewis, Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes. Permitted (the car park has met Park Mark standards).

Certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single-storey rear extension and insertion of a side door to the existing garage. 13 Edwards Croft, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13 7BU. Approved.

Prior notification for a proposed single storey extension to replace existing conservatory, measuring 5.9m from the rear wall of the existing dwelling with a maximum ridge height of 3.3m and a maximum eaves height of 3.3m. 30 Wolverton Road, Haversham, Milton Keynes, MK19 7AA. Approved.

First floor side extension, 14 Limbaud Close Walton Park Milton Keynes MK7 7HP. Approved.

Replacement of an existing spiral escape staircase from building 98 with a new flighted staircase, from ground floor to first floor. Hmgcc, Hanslope Park, Hanslope Park Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7BH. Permitted.

Tree preservation order consent for the following works. Oak (T1): 25% crown reduction, Sycamore (T2): fell, Oak (T3): 25% crown reduction, Holly (T4): Shape and reduce tree height by 25% Sycamore (T5): 25% crown reduction and shaping,Holly (T6): fell, Sycamore (T7): 25% crown reduction and shaping,Holly (T8): 25% crown reduction and shaping, Holly (T9): 25% crown reduction and shaping,Hawthorn (T11): crown reduction and shaping. 41 Chapel Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, MK17 8PQ. Permitted.

Listed building consent for the placement of four emergency fire exit lights (two interior, two exterior) above both sets of barn doors. City Discovery Centre, Alston Drive, Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes, MK13 9AP. Permitted.

Single storey rear extension, reduce front of existing garage and extend rear of garage with new pitched roof to both existing and proposed, replace garden shed. 29 Walnut Close, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8JH. Permitted.

Garage extension and conversion to granny annexe. 1 Burns Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK3 5AN. Permitted.

Single Storey Front rear and side extensions. 11 St James Close, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7LF. Permitted.

Site clearance and erection of a warehouse and distribution facility (B8) with ancilliary offices, inc. new vehicular and pedestrian access, parking, internal access roads, service yard, external lighting, landscaping, infrastructure and associated works. Central Bedfordshire Council, Ridgway, Woburn Sands. No objections.

Listed building consent for the first phase of repairs to fire damaged building including the approval of external materials; windows; doors; roof; rainwater goods; roof coverings and repair methodology. Tower House, High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1AH. Application permitted.

Single-storey extensions to existing South East facing classrooms. St Monicas Catholic Primary School, Currier Drive, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes, MK14 6HB. Permitted.

First floor extension over existing garage. 22 Cambridge Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2TP. Permitted.

Replacement window to kitchen; removal of existing W/C; bricking up of existing windows; new door to rear elevation and addition of roof windows to single storey part of building. 97 Jersey Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5BQ. Permitted.

Construction of two new buildings with B1/B2/B8 use class with associated external works and parking. Land Adjacent 30 Stilebrook Road, Olney. Permitted.

Prior notification for a proposed agricultural building with a maximum height of 7.6m, Warrington Lodge Farm, Bedford Road East, Olney, MK46 4HW. Prior approval not required.

One other application was withdrawn:

Prior notification for the conversion of the ground and first floor of the office block from B1 to C3 classification. Unit 24, Walker Avenue, Wolverton Mill, Milton Keynes, MK12 5TW. Application withdrawn.

Six applications were refused:

Certificate of lawfulness for a single storey rear extension 3 Pendennis Court Tattenhoe Milton Keynes MK4 3FL. Refused.

Non-material amendment to application 16/03521/FUL to change the use of former residential care facility (class C2) to restaurant and bar (class A3/A4) with internal alterations, demolition of existing two storey rear extension and replacement with new single storey extension. Westlands Care Home, 3 High Street, Olney, MK46 4EB. Refused.

Proposed double storey front and side extension. 90 Cantle Avenue, Downs Barn, Milton Keynes, MK14 7QT. Application refused.

Two semi-detached dwellings, associated parking, landscaping and works to public realm. Land At 6-10 Caldecote Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes. Refused.

Permission for property to run as a HMO. 52 Polruan Place, Fishermead, Milton Keynes, MK6 2EB. Application refused.

Commercial unit for B1, B2 and B8 use. Rear of 54 Colts Holm Road, Old Wolverton, Milton Keynes. Refused.