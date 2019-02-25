Planning applications received in Milton Keynes

A house in Newton Leys could become a house in multiple occupation if a Leighton Buzzard man’s plans are approved.

Leon Hill, from Linslade, is proposing to change the use of number 5, Lundy Walk, from a three-floor house to a property with five bedsits.

Only two other planning applications were validated by Milton Keynes Council in the week which started on February 18:

> Details submitted pursuant to the discharge of condition 4 (cycle parking) attached to 18/03029/REM. Plot 510, Magna Park, Fen Street, Milton Keynes, MK17 8EW.

> Advertising consent for two new signs on the apex and amendments to the existing gantry, Tesco at 1 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes,MK10 0AH.

Comments can be made online at https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/planning-and-building