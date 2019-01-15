Plans launched to build 900 new homes on Milton Keynes farmland once earmarked for MK Dons training ground

Plans to build more than 900 new homes in Newport Pagnell will officially go out to public consultation this week.

Tickford Fields Farm site - once earmarked for a potential training ground for MK Dons, is subject to proposals for up to 930 homes, schools and a health centre. There would also be a supermarket and local shops

Tickford Fields

Milton Keynes Development Partnership, which is promoting the development on behalf of MK Council, is organising a public exhibition on Friday and Saturday for people to give their views.

The exhibition will be held at the United Reformed church on Newport Pagnell High Street on Friday between 12 noon and 7.30pm and on Saturday between 11am and 3pm.

"Attendees will be able to discuss the plans with the planning team and give their feedback," said an MKDC spokesman.

Tickford Fields Farm, which lies to the east of Newport Pagnell and to the north of North Crawley Road, comprises around 45 hectares and is classed as agricultural land.

The site has been identified as a strategic development site within the Newport Pagnell Neighbourhood Plan and discussions have been ongoing for some time over its future use.

The farm was enclosed in 1806 and was formally a medieval three field system.

There is an historical Bronze Age hut, circles and ditches, say historians. The house platforms and ditches are medieval and there is an 18th/19th century tile quarry, Roman road, medieval butts and a Saxon grave.

MKDC says the proposed development would follow a landscape strategy which provides for retention of hedgerows, creation of green corridors and open spaces with new areas of planting and the creation of a new eastern ‘green edge’.

There would be new vehicular access from North Crawley Road and emergency access via Chicheley Street.

A network of redway links would be provided and visual and acoustic screening would be created.

The Milton Keynes core Strategy (2013() requires Newport Pagnell to accommodate a significant number of new homes. Based on this, the Tickford fields Farm site was carried forward in the Newport Pagnell Neighbourhood Plan as a mixed use extension of the town.