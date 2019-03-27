'Pocket parks' are coming to Milton Keynes here's what they are and why

The Government has awarded the MK12 Partnership in Milton Keynes £25,500 as part of its Pocket Parks Plus programme to renovate green spaces.

The cash has been secured by the partnership, which covers Wolverton, Greenleys, Hodge Lea, Stacey Bushes and Old Wolverton, is the maximum funding received by any group across the country.

Pocket parks

Mark Lancaster, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “I’m thrilled the MK12 Partnership was one of the winners... I know they’re already doing brilliant work supporting local events to bring communities closer together in Milton Keynes so it’s certainly well deserved.

“MK is full of so many amazing green spaces and I’m looking forward to seeing how the money can continue to make our city greener.”

Rishi Sunak MP, Parks and Green Spaces Minister, said: “Parks and green spaces – no matter what size – are huge assets to our towns and cities and offer us all opportunities to relax, socialise, exercise and play.

“From grabbing a quick break from the pressures of everyday life, to walking the dog, parks offer a place to get close to nature and can help people overcome social isolation and engage with their communities and can help people overcome social isolation.

“From the creation of valuable new green spots to the day-to-day upkeep of public places, the Pocket Parks Plus Programme gives local leaders and their communities the means to better maintain, protect and enhance their treasured green spaces.”