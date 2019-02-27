Police claim second missing girl case in Milton Keynes is not linked to Leah Croucher's disappearance

The disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from Central Milton Keynes is NOT being linked to the ongoing Leah Croucher case, say police.

Olivia Joel was last seen shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday February 23 leaving Jurys Inn hotel in Midsummer Boulevard and walking towards the direction of Milton Keynes railway station.

Police say the two cases are not linked

Leah Croucher, who is 19, has been missing for 11 days, since 8.15am on Friday February 15.

She has been the subject of exhaustive city-wide searches and police and her family have put out desperate appeals for information.

Leah is white, 5ft 2ins tall, with below shoulder length brown hair. She sometimes wears glasses.

Olivia is black, 5ft 9ins tall and has black braided hair and brown eyes, say police.

Leah Croucher

She was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a fur-lined hood, a black top, a black skirt and black tights. She had a rucksack with her.

Olivia has links to Shrewsbury, Maidenhead, Slough, Bristol, Bedfordshire and parts of London.

Anybody with information about Olivia should call 101 quoting URN 323 24/2.

Anybody with information about Leah should visit a police station or call 101, quoting 43190049929. Or they can visit a dedicated police website.

Olivia Joel

If you have information about either girl and would prefer to stay anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity who will not want your name, just your information. Your call will not be traced or recorded and you do not have to go to court or give a statement.