Police divers search lake for clues about missing Milton Keynes girl

Police are this afternoon using divers to search Furzton Lake for clues about Leah Croucher, the much-loved 19-year-old girl who seemingly "vanished off the face of the earth" on her way to work.

Leah set off from her home in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley as normal last Friday morning to walk to her workplace in Knowlhill.

Missing: Leah

READ MORE: New CCTV image of missing teenager from Milton Keynes

It was a journey of less than two miles that took her through the estate of Furzton and past the lake.

But Leah failed to arrive at work that day. And she failed to return home as normal at 5pm.

The last sighting of her was just after 8.15am on Friday February 15 when CCTV captured her walking in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way

Leah set off from her home in Quantock Crescent, Emerson Valley as normal last Friday morning to walk to her workplace in Knowlhill.

Leah's frantic family reported her missing the same day and since then police have become "increasingly concerned" about her welfare.

The Citizen today spoke to the man in charge of the investigation, chief Inspector Neil Kentish.

"We are all worrying about Leah... We are using every means of search we have available - dogs, a helicopter, and now divers to search the lake," he said.

To disappear without trace, and without any word to her family and friends, is "totally out of character" for sensible and reliable Leah, he said.

CCTV of Leah

There was nothing about her state of mind before she disappeared that gave cause for concern.

"She was just going to work as normal - it was a journey she did every day," said the chief inspector.

When asked about possible abduction, he said police were "keeping an open mind" about all possibilities.

He is urging people to study Leah's photographs and rack their brains to remember if they have seen her over the past few days.

Equally he is asking anybody who has heard her spoken about to get in touch with police.

"It doesn't matter what you saw or heard, or how trivial it would seem to be. We want to hear from you," he said.

To pass on any information either visit the police website, call 101 or call in at a police station, quoting investigation number 43190049929 . Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .

Leah is white, of a slim build with below shoulder length brown hair and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen dressed in a black coat, skinny black jeans, black Converse high top shoes and carrying a small black rucksack.

It is understood there has been no activity on Leah's mobile phone since she disappeared.

Meanwhile Leah's family has issued the following message: “Leah if you are reading this, then please come home or contact us. You are not in any trouble and everyone is worried about you. We just want to know that you are safe and well. We all miss and love you so much.