Police hunt gunman with distinctive teardrop tattoo on cheek in Milton Keynes

A 50 -year-old man has been robbed at gunpoint by a man with a distinctive teardrop tattoo on his face and an Irish accent.

They have now produced an E-fit image of the man they are searching for and are asking people to call if they recognise him.

Police e-fit

The victim was walking through Shenley Brook End recreation ground when the robber rode up on a grey mountain bike.

He threatened the man with a gun, ordering him to hand over his wallet.

The victim handed over his wallet and the offender cycled off in the direction of Church End Road, say police.

He is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, around 6ft tall, of medium build with the teardrop tattoo on the right side of his face

.He was wearing a black tracksuit with a white stripe down the side, a black hat, white trainers and a gold chain around his neck. He also spoke with an Irish accent.Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kirsty Bishop, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the E-Fit image of this man in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which happened on Saturday February 16..

Anyone who may recognise this man, or who has any information about the incident, can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190049995’ or make a report online.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111