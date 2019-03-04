Police release CCTV in hunt for duo over robberies targeting teenage boys in Milton Keynes

Police have released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in relation to three robbery offences targeting teenage boys in Milton Keynes.

The offences happened on Friday 15 February between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Police are hunting this duo

The first offence happened at around 7.20pm. The offenders, a group of teenage boys, approached another group of teenagers outside Xscape. They were followed across Avebury Boulevard and when outside the Food Centre, an unsuccessful attempt was made to pull a rucksack from the back of the first victim, a 16-year-old boy.

At around 7.40pm, the group of teenage boys approached the second victim, a 16-year-old boy, in the area of the Food Centre. They threatened him with a knife and stole his wallet.

At around 8pm, the group of teenage boys approached three teenage boys, all 16 years old, at the bike-racks near to the Intu Centre. They threatened the third victim with a knife, punched him and stole his bicycle.

None of the victims required hospital treatment.

Clear image of one of their faces

Investigating officer Detective Constable Alan O’Donoghue, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any of these offences.

He added: "This group seems to have targeted teenage boys during these incidents and it’s fortunate that no-one was injured.

“We hope to speak to the people pictured in these CCTV images as they may have vital information about this incident.

“If you know either of these people or you think the image is of you, please contact the police

Distinct hair and clear look at the other's face

“We would also like anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any details which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190049803, or you can make a report online.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.