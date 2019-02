Local police officers have sent out a Valentine's message today - and it's not very romantic!

The dog handler section put out a special Tweet this morning aimed at criminal who think they can escape their clutches.

It states:

Roses are red

Our lights are blue

If you do a runner

Nothing says I love you like police dogs

Our dogs will get you

They included a romantic emoji of a red rose - and a no nonsense photo of snarling police dogs.