Popular Thrift Farm could be saved from closure by Milton Keynes Council

Milton Keynes Council has offered a lifeline to a much-loved community farm after broke Bucks County Council threatened to close it down.

Thousands of people have opposed BCC's plan to close Thrift Farm at Whaddon in order to save funds.

Popular Thrift Farm in MK

The farm attracts large numbers of visitors and also provides supported employment to people from MK with learning difficulties.

Today MK Labour Cabinet member Hannah O'Neill revealed she is offering the county council "a deal" to rescue the service.

She said: “It is sad that Tory Buckinghamshire County Council have put this service at risk, but I believe that with the right deal Labour-run MK Council could run it properly and save Thrift Farm.

"We have offered Bucks CC the hand of friendship to work with a competent Labour-run Council and save Thrift Farm. I hope they will swallow their pride and work with us to reach a deal to allow MK Council to save the service.”

The farm could be saved from closure by MK Council

Councillor O'Neill added: "“Buckinghamshire County Council is another by-word for Tory incompetence and maladministration. They are yet another Tory county on the verge of bankruptcy.

"Now they are threatening to close a much loved community service and attacking some of the most vulnerable people in society. While to parents like me see Thrift Farm as a family friendly day out, to others it’s a vital lifeline to the world of work. MK already pays for social care places at the farm, so closure has an impact on our most vulnerable too. We will not sit back and let that happen."