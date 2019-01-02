Prosecuting people for misusing blue disabled badges in Milton Keynes deemed 'too expensive' by council

A disability charity has slammed Milton Keynes Council for failing to prosecute a single person for misusing a blue badge parking permit throughout 2018.

MK Council was one of 94 local authorities who did not pursue anybody through the courts last year for abusing the disabled parking scheme.

Across the country more than 1,200 people have been prosecuted. Most cases involve non-disabled drivers using someone else's blue badge.

Milton Keynes Council has, however, issued more than 3,600 fines over the past year for the misuse of disabled bays.

A spokesman said: "Prosecution for blue badge fraud is lengthy and expensive, which is why we’re focusing our resources where we’ll have the most impact for local people with disabilities."

But charities for disabled people are pushing more more prosecutions in the hope that they will deter more people from offending.

Phil Talbot from Scope said: "Stealing blue badges isn't a crime without consequences. They are a vital lifeline for those who genuinely need them."