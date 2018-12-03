Provision for special needs youngsters in Milton Keynes is praised by inspectors

The provision for children and young people with special needs in Milton Keynes has been praised by Ofsted and CQC following a week-long inspection.

Organisations in the city were described as "united in their ambition for children and young people

with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) to achieve the very best outcomes".

In a letter presenting their findings this week, inspectors said leaders, practitioners and the SEND team successfully used flexible approaches to work effectively together while keeping children and families as their central focus.

The inspection was introduced to hold local authorities to account to ensure the SEND reforms are implemented and outcomes are improved for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disability.

It included 10 visits to schools and other educational settings, 16 focus groups, and a dedicated session for parents and young people.

Cabinet Member for Children and Families, Councillor Zoe Nolan said: “I’m so proud of all the work that I know

takes place across MK in supporting our children and families with Special Educational Needs and

Disabilities and the difference it is making."

She added: "The inspection is a real testament to the good partnership arrangements that are in place and the dedication of our practitioners who were seen as frequently going “the extra mile” for the children and families with whom they work."

Mac Heath, Acting Director of Children’s Services at Milton Keynes Council said: “We started the

inspection stating to the inspection team that we knew ourselves well in Milton Keynes including our

strengths, challenges and the areas we had identified for development and we are delighted that this has

been recognised in the positive inspection feedback received.”