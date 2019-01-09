Pub in Milton Keynes serving vegan beer

A city pub is taking Veganuary so seriously that it is producing vegan BEER.

Those of you that assumed beer is already vegan can think again. For, according to CMK's Brewhouse and Kitchen pub, many brands are made using isinglass - a product of the fish farming industry.

The substance, which is similar to gelatin, comes from the dried swim bladder of fish and it is used in the filtering process to make many real ales.

"This means that, especially for cask beers, those of us attempting to eliminate animal products from our lives need to be careful with the beer we drink," said a Brewhouse and Kitchen co-founder Kris Gumbrell.

Other beers, particularly stouts and porters, contain milk - a definite no for vegans.

Kris said: “Brewhouse & Kitchen’s message has always been one of inclusion and we pride ourselves on making all feel welcome. While we aren’t a vegan specialist brewpub, we believe that good beer should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of your dietary requirements"

He added: "In order to open up the wonderful world of craft beer to more, the natural step was to ensure that our beers were all made vegan-friendly. It was a challenge ensuring that the great taste of Brewhouse & Kitchen’s beers remained just as good as ever but our commitment to ensuring everyone is welcome in our Brewhouse & Kitchen sites meant it was a challenge we were determined to overcome.”