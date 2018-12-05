Queen is urged to intervene over Milton Keynes battle

Her Majesty The Queen has been urged to step in and save one of Wolverton’s biggest pieces of history – the Royal Train.

MK campaigner Phillip Webb has sent a lengthy email to Buckingham Palace asking for Royal intervention over the controversial Wolverton Works redevelopment.

The Royal Train

Developers St Modwen have planning permission to demolish the historic railways works buildings to make way for 375 new houses.

The site has been home to the Royal Train for 150 years, since workers there made the first saloon carriages for Queen Victoria in 1869.

But the St Modwen’s developments mean it will have to be moved, probably miles away to Derby.

Mr Webb, along with Historic England, is battling for the old rail works buildings to be saved and the train to stay.

Their High Court bid for a judicial review into MK Council’s granting of planning permission for the demolition met with failure earlier this summer.

Mr Webb said: “I wanted the Queen to know her train was going to be moved from its home. I asked for HRH the Prince of Wales to receive a copy of my email as I know he loves historic sites.”

He claims moving the train will break a lease with 100 years left to run.

Buckingham Palace has emailed back to Mr Webb saying his concerns have been passed on to the Queen. However the director of Royal Travel, Patrick Lacey, said: “It is not for any of us to become involved in political matters.”