Racing cyclist has £7,500 bike stolen from outside his Milton Keynes home

A cyclist who races in British championships has had his £7,500 racing bike stolen from outside his home.

John Fettis is appealing for people to keep their eyes open for the specialised white and red bike - and he is warning other cyclists to keep their cycles under lock and key

It was left outside for 'one minute' and was stolen. The bike, not the Spitfire

He said: "My bike was stolen from outside my house in Monkston on Saturday afternoon. I turned my back for a minute or 2 and it was gone."

The bike was a S-Works Epic with 29 inch wheels, full suspension and a white frame with red decals.

John races for the Corley Cycles Team in the veteran category and was looking forward to riding the first round of the British National Series this weekend.

He is now looking for a back-up machine.