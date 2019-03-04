Relive The Prodigy's huge Milton Keynes gig following death of Keith Flint - warning: explicit language

The National Bowl has seen some historic gigs, but few were as memorable as the Warrior's Dance Festival in 2010.

Following the news of the death of The Prodigy's front man Keith Flint on Monday, there were plenty of fans who remembered the show from nine years ago. One of the biggest early hits, 'Out of Space' was their final record of the night.

Playing in front of their biggest audience to date, Flint was joined by his band mates to perform in front of 65,000 people, described as 'one of the best night's of their lives' afterwards.

Flint, 49, was found dead at his Essex home on Monday. Speaking on Instagram, band-mate Liam Howlett wrote: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, angry, confused and heart broken. RIP brother."