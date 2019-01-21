Residents on one of the poorest estates in Milton Keynes to get free food from community fridge

Families on one of the most poverty-stricken estates in Milton Keynes will be able to help themselves to free food from a new community fridge intiative.

Local businesses and members of the public will stock the fridge with surplus food , which is still with sell by date, and people can take what they need to eat.

The fridge, which will be based at Netherfield Chapel on Broadlands, has been welcome by ward councillor Shammi Akter.

She said: “Many residents in areas like Netherfield struggle with the high costs of food, whilst on the other hand 1.9 million tonnes of food is wasted by the food industry every year in the UK.”

She added: “This is a superb initiative that the residents of Netherfield will findreally useful. I am sure it will be well used.”

Shammi has thanked resident Mike Baldwin for bringing the communtiy fridge idea into fruition.

Mike said: “I am a local resident of MK south and I always wanted to start a community fridge in MK south after seeing the success of Wolverton community fridge. I believe it will help and support the local residents and I would like to thank Netherfield Vineyard Church who also has a strong ethos to be community focused and an integral part of the community it serves.”

The Netherfield community fridge initiative begins on January 29. Opening times will initially be Tuesdays between 5.30pm and 6.30pm and Thursdays between 10am and 11am.