Restaurant offers free Turkish Tea to warm up all emergency service workers in Milton Keynes this winter

A Turkish restaurant in Bletchley is offering a warming Turkish Tea treat to anybody who works for the emergency services.

Pasha Turkish, which is on Buckingham Road, will continue the offer throughout the winter months.

Owner Ozi said: "It's customary in the Turkish culture to welcome our guests with Turkish Tea. We drink it all day, especially the winter season and the teapot is never too far away."

He added: " When I woke up this morning and saw how an officer was assisting someone with a car it made me wonder how these guys in the winter stay motivated and still do an amazing job. So decided to open my doors to them.

"I’d like to be the fifth emergency service for them!"

No purchase is required but if not in uniform, valid ID will be requested.

The restaurant trades seven days a week from lunchtimes.

For more information contact Pasha on 01908645000 or email info@pashamiltonkeynes.com