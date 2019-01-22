Revealed: Winner of Milton Keynes Independent Shop of the Year announced

A shop that is loved by the community has been declared the winner of the Newport Pagnell Independent Shop of the Year 2018 competition.

A wool shop that is loved by the community has been declared the winner of the Newport Pagnell Independent Shop of the Year 2018 competition.

The Wool Shop

The competition organised by local MP Mark Lancaster took place over December and ended on Friday 18th January with almost 600 votes cast.

The Wool Shop took the title by just two votes ahead of No. 38 Vintage Emporium. who were placed second with 107 votes.

The Wool Shop describes itself as a “mainly a brick and mortar yarn shop”, stocking a good variety of yarns, patterns, books and tools for knitting and crochet.

Owner Ana Sanchez has been in the high street for almost 5 years and has built a strong sense of community with her regular knitting clubs with the odd lesson in Spanish thrown in.

“I love what I do and obviously my customers love what I do too!” she said.

Mark Lancaster said: "The competition was an opportunity for shoppers to appreciate the individuality, the level of personal service and sense of community on offer on Newport Pagnell’s high street. It is also important not to forget the role the high street plays in generating jobs and boosting the local economy. "

He added: “Congratulations to the Wool Shop, it clearly has a special place in the hearts of Newport Pagnell’s residents and the wider community as its one of the last wool shops for miles around.”