'Revolutionary' new cinema screen technology from South Korea coming to Milton Keynes this week

A 'revolutionary' new cinema technology ScreenX will arrive in Milton Keynes this Friday.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema technology expanding the traditional cinema screen to the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience for the audience during selected film sequences.

New cinematic tech coming to MK this week

Originally launched in South Korea, Cineworld Milton Keynes will be the eighth cinema in the UK to install the new technology from this Friday (December 14).

PICTURE GALLERY: See inside MK's iconic old Empire Nightclub in never-seen-before images

The innovative technology uses an array of projectors and with proprietary ScreenX software, blends multiple images into one seamless image extending from the central screen out.

ScreenX walls are installed with a fabric to ensure brightness and colour closely match the content on the main screen and extend the length of the auditorium. Strategically placed audio systems and speakers ensure that sound does not compromise the immersive viewing experience.

ScreenX is coming to Cineworld

Bringing the ScreenX offering to the UK was born out of a partnership between Cineworld and CJ 4DPLEX, who previously worked together to introduce 4DX in 2015.

Since launching globally in 2015, ScreenX has quickly and effectively increased its international reach, successfully screening both Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike.

Past titles from major Hollywood studios to be released include; Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The next film that movie fans can experience in ScreenX is highly anticipated DC film, Aquaman.

“We know cinema is all about the experience and for this reason our technology is designed to connect cinemagoers more closely with the action”, said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

“ScreenX mimics how the human eye interprets a visual by appealing to both our front and peripheral vision. It honours our commitment to break cinematic boundaries and create amazing cinema experiences.”

Elizabeth Morris, general manager of Cineworld Milton Keynes said: “We look forward to welcoming cinemagoers in Milton Keynes to ScreenX. We are driven by innovation and this fully immersive screen will transform the way our customers experience film. We’ll be opening the screen with Aquaman and can’t wait to transport movie fans into the onscreen action.”

Cineworld say the new cinematic technology builds on its strong offering already available in Milton Keynes which includes 4DX, Superscreen, a Baskins Robbins ice cream counter and a Starbucks.

How much is it?

Customers at Cineworld Milton Keynes will pay £15 for ScreenX.

Cineworld Unlimted customers will be able to enjoy ScreenX at Cineworld Milton Keynes from only £3.