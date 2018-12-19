Romantic Bake Off Queen Nadiya Hussain remarries husband in Milton Keynes

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has married her husband for the second time in a quiet ceremony near their Milton Keynes home.

Mum-of-three Nadiya remarried Addal this week, 14 years after their traditional Islamic ceremony in Bangladesh.

The couple holding hands

On that occasion it was an arranged marriage. Nadiya was just 19 and had only met Adbal once before the wedding day.

Last year she said in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine: "I didn't know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him."

This time round it was very definitely a marriage of love for the 33-year-old, who wrote on Instagram: "Nothing fancy just love."

She added: "No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again #married#secondtime "

Nadiya remarries husband

The snaps show the couple signing the register at what appears to be an MK Register Office ceremony, and a sparkling double ring on Nadiya's finger.

In true Bake Off style, they also show a delicious macaroon-style wedding cake covered in drizzle and mini macaroons and cupcakes.

In response to Nadiya's romantic message, her husband tweeted : "You can't run away from me now. I love you to infinity and beyond Xxx."

She admitted it was tough because an arranged marriage means "marrying a complete stranger".

She has previously stated she does not think her own children need her to find them a spouse when they grow up.

Nadiya lives in a modest home in MK with Abdal and her three children aged between seven and 11.

She won Bake Off in 2015, and has since has hosted a number of her own food programmes and written several books.