Rotary Swimathon makes waves for charities in Milton Keynes by raising over half a million pounds

A Swimathon organised by MK Rotary Club made huge waves for charity by raising a phenomenal £550,000.

Throughout the day 313 swimmers in 56 teams swam 6606 lengths of Stantonbury pool.

The Rotary Swimathan for Milton Keynes

It was the Rotary club’s 26th annual Swimathon, and each year the proceeds are given to local charities.

This year’s event will finance new tables and arts and craft stock for Willen Hospice and air- conditioning in the homeless people’s bus run by The Bus Shelter MK charity .

Headway will be able to provide art courses for people with brain injury, and the Safety Centre can to set up long-term funding for hazard awareness training for school children.

MK SNAP will be able to provide breakfast for people with learning difficulties while they attend training, and MK Muscular Sclerosis will use the cash to pay for more alternative therapies.

Another Memory Club will be set up at Age UK to improve the later life of MK residents, and dance company MOTUS will put on a dance experience called “Celebrating Women”.

Rotarian David Gillow, Swimathon Chair said “I cannot thank enough everyone who took part for making the Swimathon a great success.