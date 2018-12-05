Schoolchildren design homes of the future in Milton Keynes

Children from Oxley Park Academy took part in an imaginative competition to draw what they thought houses would look like in the future.

The competition was organised by Taylor Wimpey South Midlands and ran for several weeks.

Children were asked to take into consideration the need to protect the green belt and design something that was sustainable.

Among the creations were drawings of houses underground and even homes that move.

The winner was awarded a £50 cinema voucher and all the children that took part received book tokens to use in their favourite bookshop.

The competition was arranged by Andy Graves, a sales executive at nearby development, Vale View at Willow Lake.