Scouts in Milton Keynes gain Bronze Award

Eleven Scouts from Milton Keynes were among those to have received the top Bronze award in Buckinghamshire for their section.

The Beaver Scouts, boys and girls aged six to eight, had to gain six challenge badges to win the award.

Their challenges included activities such as crate stacking, cooking marshmallows, going on a sleepover, knowing what to do if someone has an accident, acting or miming and decorating cakes or biscuits.

The Cub Scouts,boys and girls aged eight to 10, had to gain seven Challenge badges. Some of the activities included teaching another Cub a new skill, learning about culture and customs in another country and trying a new activity they were nervous

about.

The Scouts, boys and girls aged 10 to 14, had to pass nine Challenge badges including Expedition, Creative and Skills.

Some of their activities include planning and taking part in an expedition, website design and developing in an activity such as aerobic routine.

