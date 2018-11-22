Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds goes back to school in Milton Keynes

The Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds went back to school for a day in a Milton Keynes classroom.

Accompanied by MP Mark Lancaster, he was given a tour of Giffard Park Primary School by two members of the School Council.

Then he joined few classes to see their Parliament Week activities , which included voting on whether it was fair to be given homework. A shock result saw the class agree it was.

Mark Lancaster said: "I was delighted to welcome the Secretary of State to Giffard Park Primary School. We were both incredibly impressed with how students were engaging with our Parliament and democracy. The questions they asked were very well researched and challenging."

The event was organised to as part of Parliament Week, to mark 100 years since the first women gained the right to vote.

Headteacher of Giffard Park Primary School Miss Emma Donoghue said: “The staff and children very much enjoyed the opportunity to ask pertinent questions to the Secretary of State and MP Mark Lancaster, at such a poignant time in UK politics. Both of our visitors were highly complimentary about our children's knowledge, behaviour and their use of IT.”