Should 20mph speed limit be imposed on more roads in Milton Keynes?

Speed limits on a cluster of roads in Central Bletchley could be lowered to 20mph.

Eaton Avenue, Lennox Road and Leon Road all attract so much of speeding traffic that they resemble race tracks at times, it was claimed this week.

Speed limit clampdown

All residential roads, they are used as short cuts between Manor Road and Queensway.

“At times these three inter-linked roads are like a racing track,” said local councillor Emily Darlington.

She added: “With my colleagues Cllrs Khan and Gowans we have been listening to residents about the growing problems of speeding traffic.

"These roads are being used as a cut through and causing safety issues for residents and children.. They are good candidates for the new 20 mph speed limits that MK Council can now introduce.”

The council is bringing in 20 mph speed limits on the roads in new estates in a bid to make them safer.

But it has also agreed that it will also introduce the speed limit in older areas where a clear majority of residents support it.

Cllr Darlington said: “I have been talking with the residents of Eaton Avenue, Lennox and Leon roads and they are telling me that the rat run must end.

"I will therefore be seeking action from Milton Keynes Council to formally consult with residents on introducing a 20 mph speed limit on these roads.”

Road narrows and improved signage may also be introduced to help solve slow drivers down.