Should residential streets in Milton Keynes have a 20mph speed limit?

The “indifferent approach” to 20mph speed limits by MK Council and police could be reversed in a bid to slow down traffic on main residential roads throughout Milton Keynes.

West Bletchley Labour councillor Nigel Long is officially urging the council to adopt a policy to support communities who wish to make their streets a 20mph zone.

Lauren Townsend

With the help of fellow councillor Mick Legg and community campaigner Lauren Townsend, he completed a survey of residents in Westminster Drive.

The result was a massive 88 percent in favour of a 20mph limit.

Councillor Long moved a motion asking the council to make streets “nicer places to live” and recognise that all residents have the right to a safe and pleasant environment.

His motion adds: “This Council recognises that previous attempts to introduce 20mph zones in the parish, have been met with indifference from Milton Keynes Council and opposition from Thames Valley Police when it comes to the main arterial roads.”

West Bletchley Parish Council has already agreed to support estates, off the main arterial roads in getting the restrictions.

Lauren Townsend (pictured) said: “We now need MK Council to do the formal consultation, speeding cars, then hopefully we can move to safer roads and stop speeding cars.”

The move could set a precedent for estates and residential areas all over Milton Keynes.