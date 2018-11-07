Should these affordable homes be built in rural location in Milton Keynes?

A housing association’s bid to build hundreds of new homes, including social housing, is set to be refused because it is in the open countryside.

Grand Union Housing is applying to build 377 homes on land west of the M1 in Little Linford, near Newport Pagnell service station.

Councillors on the Development Control committee are due to consider the application tomorrow (Thursday) but MK Council officers have already recommended they refuse it.

Officers say it would be “detrimental to the open, rural character of the locality”. Neighbouring parish councils have all objected.

But they have been accused of NIMBY-ism by protestors, who took to Change.org to organise a petition with almost 1,000 signatures BACKING the development.

They say many of the homes would be affordable and a quantity would be to rent, which is what MK needs to ease the homelessness crisis. More than 80 of the properties would be built immediately,

The refusing of the application could also open grounds of appeal, as the officer’s report admits: “The council cannot currently demonstrate a five year housing land supply.”

But it adds: “ Having regard to likely economic, social and environmental impacts of the scheme, it is considered that any benefits of the scheme are significantly outweighed by its unsustainable location.”

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted