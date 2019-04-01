Singing washing machine called Elvis the King opens at Milton Keynes launderette

A Milton Keynes launderette has launched a voice-activated washing machine called 'Elvis The King' to make customers feel brighter on dreary wash days!

Bubbles Laundromat's largest capacity washing machine has had a swinging 50s makeover in time for summer.

Elvis the voice-activated washing machine

Known as The Daddy-O of washing machines, it is now activated when the user gives the command "Elvis, get all shook up".

This will get him spinning his best moves, said Donnalee Andrews, owner of the Bletchley-based launderette.

She said: "Elvis is one of the laundromat’s best-used washing machines, tackling loads of up to 40lb at a time and getting your tighty-whities back to their shiny best in less than 40 minutes.

"He is, so far, the only machine in the laundromat to be voice-activated; his colleagues Buddy, Chuck, Dion, Lonnie and Jerry-Lee are all state-of-the art yet use traditional manually operated controls.

Donnalee added: “We are so excited about Elvis’ makeover and our customers are loving him tender to get him in a spin! Come along and have a go – we think this is technology at its finest!”

Bubbles Laundromat offers economical machines and a wide range of laundry and ironing services, including a collection and drop-off service.