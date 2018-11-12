Sixth Premier Inn hotel to be built on ‘eyesore’ land in Milton Keynes featuring new restaurant bar

The largest undeveloped site in Central Milton Keynes is to house a massive 180 bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Bar and Block restaurant.

The site, close to the Hub and just off Avebury Boulevard, has been considered an eyesore for years.

Work will start soon and it is expected that up to 80 new jobs will be created when the hotel opens in 2020.

The site was sold by Milton Keynes Development Partnership to the Dominvs Group, which has secured its first partnership with Whitbread to develop the hotel.

Lee Saywack, development director of Dominvs Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with MKDP and Whitbread to bring more high-quality hotel accommodation to MK city centre.”

This will be the sixth Premier Inn in MK.

Stuart Rose from Premier Inn, said: “It will be the first Premier Inn in the town to feature our new Bar & Block restaurant brand. Our expansion reflects strong demand for Premier Inn bedrooms from our customers looking to stay in Milton Keynes on business or for leisure trips throughout the year.”

