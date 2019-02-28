Some children starting school wearing nappies and unable to talk say Milton Keynes teachers

Some children in Milton Keynes are still wearing nappies and are unable to talk when they start school, a council meeting has been told.

MK council listened to the views of four primary school teachers at an education meeting this week.

Phil Webster, headteacher of the 570-strong New Bradwell School, said the needs of children are becoming more complicated.

“We have children still in nappies and no speech when they start school. There is a need coming through from our communities," he told the meeting.

Mr Webster revealed how he has come up with his own strategies to help children.

He said: “When I asked the children where does chicken come from, I had the answer back, “from Tesco”.

" I thought I am not having that, so we took them to the farm."

He called for more evidence to find out strategies that work and for the education system to be more proactive.

“If we could get to these children earlier, or there was a variety of provisions to access, hopefully less would become excluded," he said.

Mr Webster and the other teachers said the level of support is very limited, with primary schools left to get on with it.

He told the committee that he has placed a sign in the school staffroom saying, of some children: “They’re not coming in to ruin your day, they are coming in disturbed.”

The committee was also told that primary school pupils under the age of seven are unable to access mental health services, despite having mental health issues. They were also told that there is a long waiting list to access NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

Mr Berwick said: “I have children at my school with mental health issues that are not being addressed.”

And Alison Drakeford, headteacher of Howe Park School, in Emerson Valley, said: “The root of some problems is mental health, and there is no chance of accessing CAMHS.”

The committee also discussed the need to support parents, with Mr Webster saying: “For me that’s quite a big gap. It’s the families that need support. I would love to send somebody out to work with the families.”

The meeting also discussed the need for a different style of education, one which would engage a group of children where the formal system just does not work.

Mr Berwick said some examples from abroad could point to a way forward. “We could look at Milton Keynes as a classroom, and treat the whole town as a classroom. We have parks and the redways.”