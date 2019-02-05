Special chicken rotisserie will take centre stage at new Milton Keynes pub-restaurant and they're hiring

A new pub-restaurant in Bletchley called the Turing Key will feature a special chicken rotisserie and bring 40 new jobs to the area when it opens in April.

The pub, in Drayton Road, Newton Leys, is named after WW2 codebreaker Alan Turing, who worked at Bletchley Park.

The great Alan Turing

Part of Marston’s Inns and Taverns, The Turing Key will feature a special chicken rotisserie where the ovens will take centre stage and customers can watch chefs baste and turn the slow cooked roasts ready to be served to their table. Diners can choose from half, whole or sharing chicken dishes with a choice of sauces.

“We’re extremely excited about the Turing Key and believe it will be a great local hub... With our cask ales and top quality, value for money food we hope the pub will build a great reputation,” said a Marston’s spokesman.