Sponsored Assisted Swimathon makes a splash in Milton Keynes

A sponsored Assisted Swimathon made a splash for charities at Newport Pagnell's Middleton Pool on Saturday.

The event was organised by the Assisted Swim Club and is a prelude to the annual Rotary Club Swimathon.

Assisted Swimathon MK

The Rotary Club of Milton Keynes organises a Swimathon each year and, since its inception in 1994, the event has raised more than half a million Pounds.

The 2019 Swimathon committee will be held on Saturday March 9 at Stantonbury Leisure Centre, where teams of up to six swimmers will swim on a relay basis for 55 minutes.

No special swimming ability is needed but everyone taking part must be able to swim a full 33 metre length pool totally unaided. Children of any age are welcome but they must have parental permission. Everyone taking part is encouraged to seek sponsorship for their team.

Visit www.rotary-milton-keynes.org for further information.