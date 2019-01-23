Students board big yellow bus to decide their futures in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes College is hitting the road this week visiting local schools in and around Milton Keynes in a big yellow bus to give career advice.

Experts are providing information about courses and explaining what life could be like for those who choose college after their GCSEs.

More than two hundred students from nine schools were expected to board the bus this week

The college’s School and Community Liaison spokesman Rebecca Myrie said: “It’s important for young people to consider all their options post GCSEs. We also run Buddy Days where young people can experience a day in the life of a college student and regular open events.”

The next open event is this Saturday, January 26, at Chaffron Way and Bletchley Campuses.

For more information visit https://www.mkcollege.ac.uk