Students stage takeover of hotel in Milton Keynes

Work experience had a new meaning for students from MK College when they took over the running of an entire Holiday Inn hotel for a week.

The 26 students were responsible for everything from running front of house and housekeeping to catering and room service.

The students staged a takeover

Those seeking management roles even had to ‘apply’ for their posts beforehand, undergoing competitive interviews with bosses at Holiday Inn Milton Keynes East.

The youngsters are all studying at the college’s School for Hospitality and Events.

Head of the school Maria Bowness said: “The takeover was fantastic opportunity for our students to gain real-life experience of working in a hotel, and to develop the skills and confidence that will help them secure future employment.”

All 26 students were shadowed by Holiday Inn staff. But on the Thursday evening they went solo to run their own gala dinner for 100 guests - and raise £1,300 for charity.

The students hard at work

The students planned the theme and menu, and prepared and served a five course meal to guests. They even organised entertainment by the college’s performing arts department.

One student said afterwards: “I discovered that there’s much more involved in running a hotel than you would expect!"