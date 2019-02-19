Success as Milton Keynes Citizen wins a fighting chance to save abandoned pregnant pony from being shot

A pregnant pony called Maisie who was dumped by travellers has been given a second chance - providing we can find her a loving home in the next two days.

Following our earlier story - which you can read in full here - the owners of the land where Maisie was abandoned have agreed to consider all offers of a new home for her and her foal.

Maisie

The scruffy pony was left without food and water several months ago in a field hidden behind an MK industrial estate.

A kind-hearted member of the public has been feeding her and desperately trying to find an animal rescue charity to take her in. But all are full.

Last week landowners Milton Keynes Development Partnership posted a notice in the field giving Maisie's owner seven days to claim her.

The seven days expires on Thursday. If she remains unclaimed, Maisie could be "humanely destroyed" if no alternative is found, the notice states.

This afternoon, following a Citizen appeal, MKDP agreed to consider any options we can find for a permanent home.

An MKDC spokesman said; "MKDP will seek to rehome the pony if it remains after the expiry of the notice period".

Offers should be emailed to Citizen reporter Sally Murrer at sally.murrer@jpimedia.co.uk stating your name, address, contact and details of what facilities you have for Maisie and the unborn foal. Please attach photos if you wish.

We will forward all offers to MKDP.