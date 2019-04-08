Suspicious packages in Milton Keynes closes John Lewis in the Centre MK

Shoppers have been evacuated from John Lewis in the Centre MK after discovering two suspicious packages.

Police have closed the roads around the shopping centre and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Centre MK

Thames Valley Police said: "Thames Valley Police is on the scene of two suspicious packages at the Centre MK shopping centre. The John Lewis store is currently being evacuated as a precaution and a cordon is being put in place."

Midsummer Boulevard and Silbury Boulevard currently have a cordon in place from John Lewis to the market, while all access to Middleton Hall towards the store is closed off.

The rest of the Centre MK remains open for business .

