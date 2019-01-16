Sweet gesture from Eva, 9, makes Milton Keynes rough sleepers smile

A caring nine-year-old girl packaged up her uneaten Christmas sweets and handed them out to homeless people in Milton Keynes this week.

Eva Allum's sweet gesture brought a smile to the faces of rough sleepers she and her mum regularly see at the city centre.

Big hearted little Eva Allum

Her mum Emma said: "Eva decided she had received too many sweets during Christmas. Without me initially knowing, she made bags of sweets to give to the homeless people."

Emma accompanied her daughter to give the sweet away after school.

"One man in particular seemed truly happy and touched that she had given them to him, and he thanked her for her kindness.

"My daughter told me after she had felt shy doing this at first, so didn’t stay long to talk but she had noticed the big smile on their faces.

"I couldn’t be more proud of her and hope this reminds people that no matter how small, the intention of being kind and making someone smile, is what matters most."