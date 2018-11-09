Sweet-hearted Ellie gives up favourite treats to help Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

A caring 11-year-old schoolgirl gave up her favourite sweets, chocolate and drinks for a month to raise £260 for Willen Hospice.

Ellie Rawlinson from Great Linford made the pledge as part of Stoptober.

Ellie Rawlinson

And she didn’t even cave on the last day of the month when she was surrounded by Halloween trick or treat goodies.

Her grandmother Bev Dawes said: “Ellie did this completely on her own, not as a part of a school intitiatve or anything.

“I feel that what she has done is truly selfless and I am so very proud of her.”

