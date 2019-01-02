Teen robbers threatened to stab a pizza delivery man in Milton Keynes

A young teenager has been arrested after a pizza delivery man was robbed and threatened with stabbing in Bletchley.

The victim, who is in his twenties, as delivering pizza to an address on Garrowmore Grove At around 3.15pm on Friday December 28.

Six male offenders then walked towards him from an alleyway and said that the pizza was ordered by them, say police.

"One of the offenders then took the pizza bag from the victim’s hands. Another one of the offenders was holding a piece of wood, and a third offender threatened to stab the victim," said a police spokesman.

The offenders fled the scene and the victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a frightening experience for the victim.

“Anyone who was in the area at this time is encouraged to come forward and speak to police if they believe they heard or saw anything.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting 43180394295.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 15-year-old boy from Bletchley has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy, also from Bletchley, has attended a voluntary interview in relation to this incident and was released under investigation.