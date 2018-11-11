Teenage boy stabbed in the stomach on Milton Keynes estate

A teenage boy is in John Radcliffe hospital after being stabbed in the stomach outside Conniburrow Community Centre on Saturday night.

At around 8.30pm an altercation took place outside the centre and the boy was stabbed by a male with short curly hair.

The boy is in a stable condition, say police, who are searching for anybody with information about the attack. .They have asked nearby householders to check any CCTV footage they may have.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Serena Bellis said: “This was a very serious incident in which a teenage boy is still in hospital receiving treatment.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information about this incident is asked to contact the police.

“We would especially like people in this area to check their personal surveillance footage around this time. Your information may be vital to this investigation.”

“You can contact our 24-hour non-emergency number on 101, quoting the reference 43180344233 or make a report online via our website.

“If you do not wish to speak directly with police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

