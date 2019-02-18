The life of Brian - meet the incredible Milton Keynes kitten brought back from the dead

A five-week-old kitten found by the RSPCA has been brought back from the brink of death with a blood donation from a fellow rescue moggy.

The tiny ginger scrap was found in a critical state living in a flea-infested house in MK.

Brian in the vets

He had so many fleas that he was severely anaemic and too weak to walk.

RSPCA worker Sue Taft said: “This poor kitten was found collapsed and nearly dead. He was absolutely covered in fleas and so severely anaemic that vets decided his only hope was a blood transfusion. "

Luckily Sue had the ideal donor - in the form of her own cat Brian.

The four-year-old tabby came into the charity’s care with a leg so badly mangled that it need to be amputated.

Super cute Brian back from the brink

Sue adopted him, nursed him back to health, and he is now flourishing.

Milton Keynes Veterinary Group at Walnut Tree gave Brian a light sedation and took some blood, which they then drip fed through an IV drip into the kitten.

Sue said: “As soon as Brian Senior’s blood went in, the little kitten started to pick up. After a few days he was happy and eating again like kittens do.

“We called him Brian Junior after our own lovely cat who saved his life.”

Brian senior checks on Brian junior

Brian Junior is now being cared for by RSPCA fosterers until he is old enough to be adopted.

The MK branch takes in hundreds of unwanted and cats every year and many require vet’s treatment.

Sue said: “Sadly flea anaemia is a relatively common cause of death in young kittens. If owners are concerned about fleas on their pets they should speak to their vet who will be able to provide the most effective and safe treatments.

Anybody wishing to help the local RSPCA by volunteering their time, donating items or adopting a cat should call 01908 611179.