Today is time for people in Milton Keynes to talk about mental health

Today is officially Time to Talk Day, as part of a campaign to encourage people to speak openly about mental health issues.

Mental health problems affect one in four of us, yet people are still afraid to talk about it, says the NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). .

Time to Talk

Experts say too many people with mental health problems can often feel isolated and embarrassed or even ashamed about talking about their concerns, but getting people talking can go a long way to help.

Having conversations about mental health helps break down stereotypes, improve relationships, aid recovery and take the stigma out of something that affects so many of us. There are lots of different ways to have a conversation about mental health

It can be as simple as making time to have a cup of tea or go for a walk and listening to someone talk about how they feel.

Dr Nicola Smith, at NHS Milton Keynes CCG, said: “All too often people who are experiencing a mental health illness keep it to themselves, worried about what other people might think of them. But Time to Talk Day is a fantastic way of showing everyone that sometimes just talking with someone can really help.

“It’s easy to think there’s no right place to talk about mental health. But the more we talk about it, the better life is for all of us. Having these all important conversations can make a huge difference to so many people. The more we talk, the more lives we can change.”

Time to Talk Day is organised by Time to Change, the campaign to change how people think and act about mental health problems led by charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

Find out more by visiting https://www.time-to-change.org.uk