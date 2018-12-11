Tory councillors call on Milton Keynes Council to rethink recycle bag limits

Conservative Councillors are calling on Milton Keynes Council to stop and think again over the limits on recycle bags.

They fear MK's recyling rates will drop as hundreds of residents have complained they haven't received their bags at all, despite repeat requests.

Alex Walker

READ MORE: Are 'stingy' new limits on recycling sacks backfiring on Milton Keynes Council?

This has prompted a "significant rise" in customer service enquiries for council staff to deal with.

Conservative leader Councillor Alex Walker said: "It's time to just admit they got it wrong. This is not working and I wouldn't be surprised if the new process is costing the same if not more. Given it is putting a huge amount of pressure on our customer service team.

"It's annoying residents and I really fear our recycling levels will fall which is just not acceptable"

Recycling sacks

He added: "The Council needs to stop the new system getting any worse and find out what has gone wrong. In the meantime they should go back to having recycle sacks readily available to residents including in parish councils, libraries and the Civic Offices."