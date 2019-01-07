Total ban on releasing sky lanterns and balloons to be imposed across Milton Keynes?

A total ban on balloons and sky lanterns being released on any land in Milton Keynes could be imposed by the council.

Councillors were asked this week to launch a public consultation into the proposed ban, which would have a major effect on events such as Wolverton Lantern Festival and also activities at the Peace Pagoda.

The release of lanterns and balloons over Milton Keynes

People would be asked to find more “environmentally sustainable” and wildlife-friendly products to use instead.

“Charities and schools can be encourage to find other suitable methods of grieving and/or celebrating,” stated a report presented to a meeting of the full council this week.

It urged councillors to note that waterborne lanterns can be just as damaging to the environment.