Total ban on releasing sky lanterns and balloons to be imposed across Milton Keynes?

A total ban on balloons and sky lanterns being released on any land in Milton Keynes could be imposed by the council.
Councillors were asked this week to launch a public consultation into the proposed ban, which would have a major effect on events such as Wolverton Lantern Festival and also activities at the Peace Pagoda.
People would be asked to find more “environmentally sustainable” and wildlife-friendly products to use instead.
“Charities and schools can be encourage to find other suitable methods of grieving and/or celebrating,” stated a report presented to a meeting of the full council this week.
It urged councillors to note that waterborne lanterns can be just as damaging to the environment.