Two kidnap offences in Milton Keynes are not linked say police

The kidnap of a 14-year-old girl and the attempted kidnap of a 16-year-old are NOT being linked, say MK police.

The Citizen described last week how the younger schoolgirl was grabbed as she walked under an underpass near Browns Wood, click here to read the full story.

She was bundled into a dark blue van and held for more than three hours before being released at a pub near Woburn away by the kidnapper.

Police are NOT linking MK kidnap offences

Shortly after releasing the information, police revealed another girl had been subjected to an attempted kidnap ordeal in Milton Keynes. A “skinny” white man in his 20s, with bushy eyebrows and a beard, pulled her by the arm near Netherfield and offered to take her anywhere she wanted to go. She refused.

Police said this week they are not linking the incidents, which both happened in broad daylight. Officers have appealed to the public for information about both of them.

The man who kidnapped the 14-year-old is described as white with a flesh coloured tunnel earring in one ear. He was wearing a black beanie-style hat, grey trousers and a grey top.

The second man is described as white, aged in his twenties, of skinny build with short brown hair, bushy eyebrows and a beard. He was wearing a white and grey Adidas jumper, grey and white Adidas jogging trousers, and black Puma trainers. Police say he was "scruffy looking" and smelt of cannabis.

Neither girl was physically harmed but both were distressed by the incidents.

Anybody with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.