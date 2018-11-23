Two mums with six children between them will be sleeping rough on the streets of Milton Keynes

Two MK mums are abandoning their warm beds to sleep outside with the homeless in the bitter cold for two nights.

Amanda Hennelly and Claire Stephen are hoping their effort will raise enough cash to help the Winter Night Shelter give the homeless people some comfort.

“We are passionate about homelessness and feel it’s not enough to say it’s terrible how many people are homeless these days . We want too actively try and make a difference,” said mum-of-four Amanda.

She and Claire, who has two children, have set up a JustGiving page with a target of £2000.

Claire said: “We will be meeting the victims of the system, people who used to have it all. We will offer food, supplies and a listening ear and let them know that although they might feel that nobody cares, there are people, like you and us, who do.”

She added: “We’re just two local ladies who are concerned with the increasing numbers of homeless people on our streets in Milton Keynes. The problem just gets worse and worse.

“We have resorted to ‘desperate measures’ and plan to ‘sleep with the homeless’ for two nights to raise essential funds for this amazing charity.”

The ladies hope people will either donate money to provide a bed for the night or contribute warm winter coats, sleeping bags or food, which they will distribute.

You can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claireamanda

The Winter Night Shelter, run by volunteers, provides emergency accommodation and meals to those who have nowhere to stay during the coldest months of the year.

It is based during daytime hours at Unity Park, opposite CMK rail station, but at night the homeless people are taken to churches and community centres all over MK to sleep.

The WNS is currently providing 15 beds a night via different venues on a rota. From December 1 they will be providing an additional 15 beds a night as a second venue will begin operating each night. There is still a need for volunteers to join and help fill some remaining gaps in the rotas. Volunteers typically work a few hours a week at either the early evening reception café or one of the overnight venues around Milton Keynes.

You can volunteer at www.winternightsheltermk.com