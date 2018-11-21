Two police officers face misconduct probe over "mystery" death of 35-year-old dad of three in Milton Keynes

Two Milton Keynes police officers are facing a misconduct hearing over the "mysterious" death of an apparently healthy 35-year-old dad of three.

Anthony Kostiw from Heelands was arrested by police, allegedly for being drunk, on January 3 this year.

A campaign poster

The officers dropped him at the Coachway coach station, several miles from his home, shortly afterwards at 2.02am. His body was found there two days later.

His family say he had no money, no phone and no ID on him.

"There was a bad storm that night. Anthony was drunk and unsteady on his feet at time of arrest. WHY was he not taken to the police station, or wasn't he brought home?" wrote his partner Carol Attridge on the Justice for Anthony Kostiw Facebook page.

"Three children are now left without a daddy. Our family have lost someone so very special. Anthony's death is a mystery and i want answers," she said.

Anthony Kostiw was apparently happy and healthy

The day before the arrest, Anthony had spent 15 hours in police custody after an incident near CMK .

PC Johan Stephens and PC Rebecca Wade will appear at a two day misconduct hearing at Thames Valley Police Headquarters in Kidlington next week.

A police spokesman said: "The hearing is in connection with the death of Anthony Kostiw following police contact after an incident in Milton Keynes on 3 January this year.

"It is alleged that the officers breached the Standards of Professional behaviour in relation to Duties and Responsibilities, Orders and Instructions, Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Discreditable Conduct."

Anthony Kostiw was a dad of three

"If proven, such breaches would amount to gross misconduct."

The hearing will be conducted by a panel including a legally qualified chairperson, Ms Chiew Yin Jones.

Carol, who had been with Anthony for 17 years, will be attending..

She has previously described how she reported him missing when he failed to come home on January 3.

Anthony Kostiw

“I was worried sick. It was so out of character for him. Family and friends formed search parties and scoured the Coachway area looking for him,” she said

On January 5, Carol was out searching when she spotted police cordon off an area around a stream – less than 100 metres from where police dropped him off.

“My heart sank. I just knew they had found him and that he wasn’t alive,” she said

Carol, who says she was told none of the Coachway's CCTV cameras picked up Anthony's movements, reported the matter to the IOPC for investigation.

A full inquest into his death is still due to be held.