'Unbelievable, never going back' Customers can't believe what they've been 'charged' for at popular Milton Keynes restaurant

A popular restaurant has apologised to customers who've received receipts showing they were charged £1 for a glass of tap water with their meal.

The Coal Grill & Bar in the Xscape blame an error on their ordering system - and have assured diners their water is actually free.

The Facebook post

The confusion came when customers scrutinised their receipt after paying for their meal and saw the £1 charge clearly stated.

A few have taken to social media to vent their anger. One diner who spent £74,69 at the restaurant wrote: "I have seen everything now... I'm never going back. £1 for a glass of tap water. Unbelievable!"

The Citizen called the venue, which offers signature grilled firesticks, a burgers, steaks, BBQ specialities pizza, and cleared up the misunderstanding.

"There's a problem on our system when a customer wants extra cheese or jalepenos or something. We charge them £1 for this but we can't enter it on the till as an extra. so we put it down as tap water," said a spokesman.

The bill showing a 1 charge for tap water

"We would never charge for tap water. It's illegal to do that. Our customers can have as much as they want for free."

By law any venue serving alcohol has to provide tap water to customers for free. However some sneaky restaurant and pub owners can get round a loophole in the legislation by providing a 'service charge' for the glass.